Global markets slide again on enduring concern over coronavirus
Trader Peter Mancuso prepares for the day's trading on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Source: AP Photo/Richard Drew)
March 5, 2020 at 9:06 AM CST - Updated March 5 at 9:11 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening sharply lower on Wall Street, erasing 2% from major indexes, a day after surging 4% as the mood swings back to fear.

European markets quickly lost early gains Thursday and are down more than 2%.

The coronavirus-fueled volatility in financial markets is into its third week as new cases and deaths rise globally.

That is putting more pressure on companies, with businesses lowering their earnings targets or canceling forecasts altogether as it remains unclear how long the outbreak will remain disruptive.

Treasury yields dropped again as investors flocked to safe investments. The price of gold also rose.

