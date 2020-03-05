First Alert Thursday Forecast

After a mostly quiet day today, a buckle in the jet stream will send a dry but windy cold front through the area from northwest to southeast this evening resulting in chillier and breezier conditions for a day or two. Highs today will be back in the low to mid 60s, but gusty northwest winds will blow in colder air tonight into Friday: highs on Friday look to range from the upper 40s to mid 50s, but with a wind chill factor due to strong northwest breezes. Happily, though, the weekend is looking nicer as a ridge of high pressure aloft begins to develop over the middle of the country. Highs on Saturday will be in the 50s…mainly in the 60s by Sunday afternoon.
After a nice early spring weekend, the pattern gets more active next week. Southwest flow will bring clouds and a good chance of rain on Monday. After a break on Tuesday, a stronger system looks to bring showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. Will have to monitor this system for strong storms and heavy downpours once again. Cooler and quieter conditions should round out the week next week.
