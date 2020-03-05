First Alert Thursday Forecast

After a mostly quiet day today, a buckle in the jet stream will send a dry but windy cold front through the area from northwest to southeast this evening resulting in chillier and breezier conditions for a day or two. Highs today will be back in the low to mid 60s, but gusty northwest winds will blow in colder air tonight into Friday: highs on Friday look to range from the upper 40s to mid 50s, but with a wind chill factor due to strong northwest breezes. Happily, though, the weekend is looking nicer as a ridge of high pressure aloft begins to develop over the middle of the country. Highs on Saturday will be in the 50s…mainly in the 60s by Sunday afternoon.