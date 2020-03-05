Don’t forget to check your smoke detectors

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -As daylight saving approaches this Sunday, firefighters say don’t just remember to add an hour to your clocks, but also check your smoke detectors.
Chris Miller with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department said the batteries should be changed every six months.
He also recommends checking the expiration date located inside the detector. He also recommends changing it every ten years.
“You know we never know when a fires going to happen whether you’re going to be awake in your house but especially if your sleeping at night you obviously not sensitive to what’s going on in your house when you hear that beep you’ll know hey somethings wrong,and I need to get out so it’s important this battery stay charged all the time,” said Miller.
Miller said if you need assistance when changing your smoke detector contact your local fire department.
