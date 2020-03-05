Contract expired: Saint Francis Healthcare System no longer in-network with UnitedHealthcare

“Saint Francis is driving up the cost of health care for the people of Cape Girardeau and the companies that do business here, which is why we want a new agreement with more competitive rates. Saint Francis has boasted about its efforts to rein its costs in over the past couple years, but our data shows that the hospital is still charging too much. Care at Saint Francis is nearly one-and-a-half times more expensive than the average cost of the other hospitals in our network in the Cape Girardeau area, and nearly two times more expensive than the average cost of our network hospitals in St. Louis. We’re disappointed that Saint Francis chose to focus its time and energy on press conferences and expensive advertisements instead of engaging in productive negotiations and working with us to establish a new agreement. Our top priority is supporting our members as they transition to new care providers and ensuring they have uninterrupted access to the care they need.”

United Healthcare spokesperson