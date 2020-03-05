Contract expired: Saint Francis Healthcare System no longer in-network with UnitedHealthcare

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As of midnight on Wednesday, March 4, the contract between Saint Francis Healthcare System and UnitedHealthcare expired without an agreement in place.
According to Saint Francis, starting on Thursday, its facilities are no longer in-network with United.
For now, they say all Saint Francis physicians remain in-network. Patients should continue to see their Saint Francis doctors.
Federal law protects patients seeking emergency care.
Saint Francis said your insurance company can generally not charge you more for emergency room services at an out-of-network hospital when receiving emergency care. Patients have access to its Level III Emergency and Trauma Center regardless of our contract status with United.
Saint Francis facilities and services currently out-of-network with United include:
- Saint Francis Medical Center (including all lab specimens collected at any location and sent to Saint Francis Medical Center for processing, imaging and non-emergent inpatient services)
- Family Birthplace (labor and delivery)
- Specialty clinics including: ALS Clinic, Cape Neonatology Specialists (follow-up clinic), Cape Pain Specialists, Cape Radiation Oncology, Cape Trauma Specialists (follow-up clinic), Genetic Counseling, Home Health and Hospice, Heart Valve Center, Pain Management Center, Oncology Pain Clinic (within Cape Medical Oncology), Specialty Clinic, Vein Center, Weight Loss Solutions, Womancare and Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Center
All primary care and urgent care locations remain in-network.
Throughout February the hospital and UnitedHealthcare worked “in good faith negotiations.”
On Tuesday, March 3, UnitedHealthcare provided a statement on the contract negotiations:
According to UnitedHealthcare:
- While we remain open to continued conversations with Saint Francis, we are focused on ensuring that our members have continued access to the care they need and supporting them as they transition to other care providers.
- For our members who are actively undergoing treatment at Saint Francis, continuity of care may be available, which would provide continued in-network benefits for a period of time. Our members should call the number on the back of their health plan ID card to see if they qualify for continuity of care.
- For the last several months, we’ve attempted to engage with Saint Francis to renew our relationship at rates that are more affordable for the customers and members we serve.
- While we have worked hard to try to move things forward with Saint Francis, little progress has been made.
- Instead of engaging in constructive dialogue with us, Saint Francis has chosen to focus its time and energy on planning press conferences and taking out advertisements. By doing so, the hospital unnecessarily put our members in the middle of the negotiation. It’s unfortunate and disappointing that this is how it handled what should be a productive negotiations process focused on reaching a compromise and establishing a new agreement.
- Making health care more affordable for families and employers in Cape Girardeau starts with Saint Francis. Saint Francis’ high costs are unsustainable and are a major contributor to the health care affordability issues in Cape Girardeau.
- While Saint Francis has boasted about its efforts to rein its costs in over the past couple years, it’s still the most expensive health system in Cape Girardeau, and it’s also significantly more expensive than most of the hospitals in our network in the St. Louis metropolitan area.
- Its efforts to lower costs in recent years demonstrate that the hospital’s leadership recognizes that its costs were far too high for too long, but our data shows that the hospital is still charging too much.
- We recognize that Saint Francis has worked to improve the quality of care it provides its patients, but the hospital charges significantly more than other hospitals – including the best in the state of Missouri – even for common services and tests.
- Saint Francis is 58% more expensive than the hospitals that ranked in the top five in the state by U.S. News & World Report. These hospitals have earned a reputation for delivering top-quality care, yet their costs are markedly lower than Saint Francis’s costs.
- Many common services and procedures are significantly more expensive when performed at Saint Francis as compared to the average cost at other hospitals participating in our network in the Cape Girardeau area. For example, an X-ray costs $800 more (143% higher), and an emergency room visit costs $1,773 more (117% higher).
- This same pattern is evident when you compare the costs for common services and procedures at Saint Francis to the average cost at the hospitals participating in our network in the St. Louis metropolitan area. Consider that an X-ray at Saint Francis costs $1,030 more (313% higher), and an emergency room visit costs $1,961 more (147% higher).
- Establishing competitive contracts with physicians and hospitals is critical to our ability to meet our obligations to the self-funded customers we serve. That is why we are focused on reaching a new agreement with Saint Francis at rates that are affordable and sustainable for our customers and members.
- Nearly 60 percent of UnitedHealthcare commercial members in Cape Girardeau are enrolled in self-funded plans, meaning their employers pay the cost of their employees’ medical bills themselves rather than relying on UnitedHealthcare to pay those claims.
- When working with self-funded customers, we treat their money as if it were our own. These employer group customers have charged us with the responsibility of providing their employees access to quality, affordable health care.
- As the prices for health care continue to rise, less money is available to pay salaries, invest in new technologies or help grow the business.
