A cold front is moving our way and will cool us down for Friday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Afternoon Heartland. A cold front is moving our way this afternoon but with little moisture to work with, rain is not anticipated. However, as this front moves through, winds will begin to increase and we could see a few gusts approach 30MPH. Temperatures out ahead of this front are very mild, mainly in the lower 60s. Once the front moves through, temperatures will begin to fall into the upper 40s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower 30s north to upper 30s south.