A cold front is moving our way and will cool us down for Friday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Afternoon Heartland. A cold front is moving our way this afternoon but with little moisture to work with, rain is not anticipated. However, as this front moves through, winds will begin to increase and we could see a few gusts approach 30MPH. Temperatures out ahead of this front are very mild, mainly in the lower 60s. Once the front moves through, temperatures will begin to fall into the upper 40s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower 30s north to upper 30s south.
Friday looks to be sunny but cooler across the Heartland. High temperatures will reach the upper 40s north to middle 50s south. It will be breezy again with wind gusts up to 30 MPH possible in a few areas.
The weekend is looking great across the Heartland. Saturday will start off cold with temperatures in the 20s across much of the area. We will see a nice rebound as we head towards Sunday with highs reach the lower to middle 60s. It will be breezy once again on Sunday with gusts between 25MPH and 30MPH possible.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.