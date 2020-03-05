Cloudy and Cooler Morning

Cloudy skies this morning will turn into mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. High temps will range from the low to mid 60s. Breezy winds will pick up ahead of a cold front that will move through tonight. Gusts may be as high as 30mph. No rain is expected with this front.
Clear skies tonight will allow temps to drop into the low and mid 30s. Sunny and cooler over the next few days, but the 60s return by Sunday. Next week looks to be cloudy and soggy.
-Lisa
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.