Carbondale police: Man accused of driving with revoked license also had stolen gun

Brian Hooks was arrested after police say he was driving with a revoked license and in possession of a stolen handgun. (Source: Carbondale Police Department)
By Amber Ruch | March 5, 2020 at 4:13 PM CST - Updated March 5 at 4:13 PM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man accused of driving with a revoked license also had a stolen handgun, police said.

Brian Hooks, 39, of Carbondale, was charged with unlawful use of weapons (felon in possession of a firearm), possession of a stolen firearm, being an armed habitual criminal and driving with a revoked driver’s license.

On March 3 around 1:25 p.m., police say they saw Hooks driving at North Robert Stalls Avenue and East Willow Street. They stopped him and arrested him for driving with a revoked driver’s license.

Officers say they found a stolen gun on Hooks.

He was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

