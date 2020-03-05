Carbondale police: Man accused of driving with revoked license also had stolen gun

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man accused of driving with a revoked license also had a stolen handgun, police said.
Brian Hooks, 39, of Carbondale, was charged with unlawful use of weapons (felon in possession of a firearm), possession of a stolen firearm, being an armed habitual criminal and driving with a revoked driver’s license.
On March 3 around 1:25 p.m., police say they saw Hooks driving at North Robert Stalls Avenue and East Willow Street. They stopped him and arrested him for driving with a revoked driver’s license.
Officers say they found a stolen gun on Hooks.
He was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail.
