Carbondale man wanted for burglary, theft, robbery arrested

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carbondale, Illinois man was arrested by Carbondale Police Officers on various warrants.
Myron Jackson, 30 of Carbondale, was wanted on Jackson County arrest warrants for burglary and theft as well as an Illinois Department of Corrections parole violation warrant for robbery. Jackson was charged with trespassing to a vehicle.
On March 2 at 9:42 p.m. officers responded to the 300 block of East Mill Street about a person entering unoccupied vehicles.
Officers arrived and found Jackson who ran from them.
After a short pursuit, Jackson complied with officers and was taken into custody. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.
