Carbondale man found guilty on home invasion and related charges

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - After a three-day trial, a man was found guilty on home invasion and related charges.
A Jackson County jury returned guilty verdicts on three criminal counts against Jaymond R.R. Palacio, 30, of Carbondale, for home invasion, unlawful possession of weapons by a felon and criminal damage to property.
Palacio is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm.
He is being held without bond until sentencing, which will be held in about six weeks.
According to the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, the evidence established that on July 29, 2019, around 1 p.m., officers from the Carbondale Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting a home invasion at an apartment complex on Grand Avenue.
Police met with three women on the scene who told them that while the three women and five children were inside the apartment, a man who they knew suddenly ran in the apartment through the open door.
They said he quickly shut and locked the front door and ran into a bedroom where he left through a window.
Moments later, they say they heard a loud bang on the front door, followed by the door being forced open. A man wearing a ski mask entered the apartment holding a .40 caliber handgun.
A resident stood between the intruder and the children and pleaded with the intruder to leave and not hurt them. As the intruder was leaving the home, he pulled his mask down and revealed his face.
According to the state’s attorney’s office release, the victims recognized him as “Jay.”
They later reviewed a mugshot of Jaymond Palacio and identified him as the person they knew as “Jay.”
The case was investigated by the Carbondale Police Department. Assistant State’s Attorney Jayson Clark was responsible for the prosecution of the case.
