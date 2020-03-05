Businessman involved in St. Louis County scheme sentenced

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - A businessman who admitted providing bribes as part of a pay-to-play scandal that led to the downfall of St. Louis County’s former top elected official has been sentenced to nearly a year and a half in federal prison.
John Rallo pleaded guilty in July to three bribery counts as part of a scheme involving former Democratic St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger. Rallo was sentenced Thursday.
Stenger pleaded guilty in May to corruption charges for providing political favors in exchange for campaign donations. He is serving a sentence of nearly four years in prison. Two others also pleaded guilty as part of the scheme.
