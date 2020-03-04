Woman accused of stealing more than $26K from employer

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is accused of stealing more than $26,000 from her employer.
Leigh Ann Moss, 44, of Kevil, was arrested on a charge of felony theft by deception ($10,000 or more).
Police say she was arrested on Tuesday afternoon, March 3 at Harbor Freight Tools.
She’s accused of stealing the money between July 2019 and Tuesday.
According to police, she was interviewed at the police department and admitted to only taking about $500 from the business.
She was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
