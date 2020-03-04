Woman accused of stealing more than $26K from employer

Leigh Ann Moss is accused of stealing more than $26,000 from Harbor Freight, where she worked. (Source: Paducah Police Department)
By Amber Ruch | March 4, 2020 at 4:33 PM CST - Updated March 4 at 4:33 PM

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is accused of stealing more than $26,000 from her employer.

Leigh Ann Moss, 44, of Kevil, was arrested on a charge of felony theft by deception ($10,000 or more).

Police say she was arrested on Tuesday afternoon, March 3 at Harbor Freight Tools.

She’s accused of stealing the money between July 2019 and Tuesday.

According to police, she was interviewed at the police department and admitted to only taking about $500 from the business.

She was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

