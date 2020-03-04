What you need to know March 4

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, March 4.
We’re having a calm start to Wednesday morning with temps in the 30s to 40s.
Sunny skies and calm winds will only stick around for a portion of the day.
Clouds will increase by the afternoon. However, it will feel nice again with high temps in the 50s to 60s.
Tonight, clouds stick around with the small chance of light rain in our southern counties.
Clouds will decrease as we head through the day on Thursday. Friday will be sunny with slightly cooler, but average, temperatures in the low 50s.
We will continue the dry trend into the weekend. Rain comes back on Monday of next week.
- Police in Carbondale are investigating a higher number shootings in the first two months of 2020.
- In honor of Stan Musial’s 100th birthday, a commemorative beer will be released.
- Former vice president Joe Biden is headed to St. Louis.
- A program is helping fourth grade elementary students in Jackson, Missouri prepare for middle school.
Kroger is trying to make sure there’s enough hand sanitizer to go around.
A California woman faces assault charges after she allegedly trashed a sandwich shop.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.