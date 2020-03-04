64th annual Southeast Mo. Regional Science Fair to be held at Show Me Center

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 64th annual Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair will be held on Tuesday, March 10 at the Show Me Center.
A total of 426 projects will be available for public viewing starting at 3:30 p.m. It includes 274 Junior Division and 152 Senior Division.
There will be 683 students from 43 area schools participating.
The event schedule includes:
- 9:30 a.m. - Set up begins
- 11 a.m. - Set up must be completed
- 1:15 p.m. - Judging begins (students must be present).
- Director to meet with teachers (in judges work room)
- 3 p.m. - Students dismissed; final judging (no students present)
- 3:30 p.m. - Science Fair open to public viewing
- 6:30 p.m. - Awards reception for exhibitors, their families and teachers
- 7:30 p.m. - Awards program (students must be present)
- 9 p.m. - Project removal - All exhibits must be removed
According to organizers, there is no admission charge to the fair.
