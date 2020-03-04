64th annual Southeast Mo. Regional Science Fair to be held at Show Me Center

64th annual Southeast Mo. Regional Science Fair to be held at Show Me Center
There will be 683 students from 43 area schools participating. (Source: Pexels)
By Amber Ruch | March 4, 2020 at 2:57 PM CST - Updated March 4 at 2:57 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 64th annual Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair will be held on Tuesday, March 10 at the Show Me Center.

A total of 426 projects will be available for public viewing starting at 3:30 p.m. It includes 274 Junior Division and 152 Senior Division.

There will be 683 students from 43 area schools participating.

The event schedule includes:

  • 9:30 a.m. - Set up begins
  • 11 a.m. - Set up must be completed
  • 1:15 p.m. - Judging begins (students must be present).
  • Director to meet with teachers (in judges work room)
  • 3 p.m. - Students dismissed; final judging (no students present)
  • 3:30 p.m. - Science Fair open to public viewing
  • 6:30 p.m. - Awards reception for exhibitors, their families and teachers
  • 7:30 p.m. - Awards program (students must be present)
  • 9 p.m. - Project removal - All exhibits must be removed

According to organizers, there is no admission charge to the fair.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.