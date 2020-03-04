Students give hundreds of flowers to Heartland principal after award

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland elementary teacher was surprised by her students and staff on Wednesday after winning a state award.
Scott City Elementary Principal Keisha Panagos was recently awarded a 2020 Exemplary New Principal Southeast Region from the Missouri Association of Elementary School Principals.
"Being nominated by your peers that do this job every single day, they know exactly what it takes and the dedication," Panagos said. "All of our leaders in the MAESP region, we go to work everyday and we don't expect anything for it because we love it. We love our kids and we have a passion to make a difference."
Students and staff there at the elementary school did want to make sure Panagos was recognized as well.
Panagos, with eyes closed, was walked into the gymnasium with the help from a student on Wednesday morning.
Upon opening her eyes, she was surprised to see a gym full of her students and staff, a banner congratulating her for her award and an applause that echoed loudly through the gymnasium.
"I was really surprised!" Panagos said. "These kids and these teachers are amazing. We have an awesome culture here and family. It's a blessing to work at Scott City Elementary."
The assembly didn't stop there though. Staff brought in more than 300 carnations to give to the students. They in turn lined up and gave all of their flowers to Panagos.
Many children also gave Panagos hugs as they gave their flower to her.
One after another, carnations piled in the arms of Panagos as she held back tears of joy.
Panagos said she is very thankful for the gifts and support from everyone. She said she tries her best to help boost positive growth and education with her students throughout their years at the school.
“It’s why I come to work everyday,” Panagos said. “I want to make a difference in their lives. I want them to know the sky is the limit. I want them to have every opportunity that they can to do whatever they want to do. I want to grow believers and dreamers and I love them like they are my own.”
After the students went to class, Panagos was also surprised with a chocolate fountain treat, fully equipped with berries, pretzels and other snacks.
