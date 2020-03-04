SEMO suspends all University-affiliated travel to China, Italy, Iran, and South Korea

“As spring break (March 16-20) approaches, please strongly consider the necessity of any upcoming, personal travel. If you plan to travel internationally, be mindful of the increased risk of exposure to the coronavirus. In addition to potential exposure, you could experience unexpected travel delays and cumbersome logistics upon returning to the United States, including the potential for missed work or classes due to self-quarantine. We urge all members of the Southeast community to consider these risks when deciding whether to continue with your travel plans.”