SEMO suspends all University-affiliated travel to China, Italy, Iran, and South Korea

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Wednesday March 4, SEMO’s Office of the President sent a statement to students suspending all University-affiliated travel to China, Italy, Iran, and South Korea.
This includes faculty, staff and student travel.
In the statement, the Office of the President said they are watching guidelines from the CDC, the World Health Organization, and state and local health officials.
They may expand the list as the CDC updates its travel guidance.
The Office of the President is also warning students against any personal travel to these countries:
“As spring break (March 16-20) approaches, please strongly consider the necessity of any upcoming, personal travel. If you plan to travel internationally, be mindful of the increased risk of exposure to the coronavirus. In addition to potential exposure, you could experience unexpected travel delays and cumbersome logistics upon returning to the United States, including the potential for missed work or classes due to self-quarantine. We urge all members of the Southeast community to consider these risks when deciding whether to continue with your travel plans.”
