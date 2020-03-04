Second month sale totals of adult use cannabis in Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced that the preliminary statewide adult-use cannabis sales in February totaled $34,805,072.01.
Dispensaries across Illinois sold 831,600 items over the 29-day period.
Illinois residents spent a total of $25,615,371, while out-of-state residents spent $9,189,701.01. This does not include taxes collected.
“These numbers show there continues to be a strong demand across the state as the most equitycentric cannabis program in the country moves forward in Illinois,” said Toi Hutchinson, Senior Advisor for Cannabis Control to Gov. Pritzker. “As the adult use cannabis industry continues to grow, so will the number of opportunities for consumers and entrepreneurs alike – especially those from communities who suffered the most during the failed war on drugs.”
The Illinois Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for cannabis infuser, craft grower and transporter licenses.
All applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. CST on Monday, March 16, 2020. The applications are available on the Department’s website here.
Social equity applicants will receive additional points on their application and are eligible to receive technical assistance, grants, low-interest loans and fee reductions and waivers.
IDOA will be partnering with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) to provide information workshops across the state to answer questions and assist interested applicants.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.