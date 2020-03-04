New rendering released of proposed soccer stadium in St. Louis, Mo.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - New renderings of the proposed Major League Soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis were released.
MLS4TheLou posted the renderings on its Twitter page.
The stadium would be located north of Market between 20th and 22nd Streets, connecting Downtown West between Union Station, south of the stadium and businesses on Olive and farther north.
According to the website, the stadium would have the seating capacity of an open-air stadium with the ability to expand to 25,000. They said it would be ready for the home opener in March 2022.
