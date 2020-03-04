New law in Kentucky geared to make schools safer

BARLOW, Ky. (KFVS) - There’s a new in law in Kentucky designed to improve school safety for kids and faculty. It requires school resource officers to carry a weapon while on duty.
Ronda Gibson’s son attends Ballard county middle school.
“I think that makes me less nervous as a parent,” Gibson said.
Gibson thinks it's a good move for the state of Kentucky to require all school resource officers to carry a weapon while on duty, and she said times have changed.
“When I was in high school, every boy or every person had a gun rack in the back window of their truck because they all hunted before school or after school,” she said.
Governor Andy Beshear signed the measure into law last month, in part to help speed up response times for officers.
"I feel like it's a proactive decision to keep our kids safe because we're not immune to school violence it doesn't matter how rural we are or how metropolitan you might be," she said.
Ballard County Sheriff Ronnie Giles said their school resource officers are already armed.
“I think they just finally saw that there was a need,” Giles said.
He thinks it will benefit schools, especially in rural areas.
"You’ve got officers that are coming as far as two towns over you may have a 15-minute delay,” Giles said.
The new law also calls on school districts have one mental health counselor for every 250 students. This a goal already reached in Ballard county schools.
“We have three counselors one in each school one in our elementary, middle ‚and our high and we also have a mental agency that has two therapists," said Bob Wilson, the school’s director of pupil personnel.
Gibson said, as a parent, she can only hope it never happens at her son’s school.
"I don't think there's a full proof answer to school safety and school violence, but I think it's something that can help," Gibson said.
Wilson said they pass out brochures to parents to help them learn about safety responses and threats.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.