Mild weather continues

More clouds will continue to spread into the Heartland through the afternoon and evening hours, but temperatures still above average for this time of year. Highs today will be in the upper 50s to lower/mid 60s. Overnight tonight lows will be chilly again as they drop into the 30s and 40s. A mix of sun and clouds expected on your Thursday, with mild highs again. Highs will top out in the 60s in most areas. Cooler weather takes over for Friday, but lots of sunshine expected. The weekend looks dry too, with rain chances returning Monday.