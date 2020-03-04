Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The number of deaths from devastating tornadoes in Tennessee has risen to 24. Gov. Bill Lee announced the increase Tuesday at a news conference with Nashville Mayor John Cooper. Rescuers were searching through shattered neighborhoods for bodies less than a day after the storms ripped across the capital city and other parts of the state as families slept. Authorities say some of the victims died in their beds. The governor declared an emergency and sent the National Guard to help with search-and-rescue efforts. An unspecified number of people were missing.