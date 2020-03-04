Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

ELDERLY EMBEZZLEMENT-SENTENCE
Wichita man sentenced for embezzling from retired widow
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A retired financial adviser who took more than $800,000 from a retired widow has been sentenced to three years and two months in prison. Seventy-three-year-old Walter Hollis, of Wichita, was sentenced Tuesday for one count of felony theft. Prosecutors say he embezzled the money from a 75-year-old widow between 2014 and 2018 after she had been his client for several years. Hollis took the money from two trust funds. He was ordered to pay $822,322 in restitution. The woman testified Tuesday that Hollis destroyed her sense of security and denied her descendants their inheritance. Hollis blamed his crime on a gambling addiction and a difficult upbringing.
UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS-AGE DISCRIMINATION
University of Kansas settles age discrimination suit
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas has settled an age discrimination lawsuit brought on behalf of a former employee who said he was ousted in retaliation for raising the alarm that his department was told to fill job openings with mainly young people. KCUR-FM reports that under a consent decree last week with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the school pledged to not discriminate against employees or applicants based on age and to give the former worker, Jeffrey Thomas, $144,000 in back pay and damages.
SUPREME COURT-IMMIGRATION-STATES
Justices OK state charges for immigrants who use fake IDs
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is making it easier for states to prosecute immigrants who use fake Social Security numbers to get a job. The issue for the court was whether states could pursue the immigrants in court or had to leave those choices to the federal government, which typically has authority over immigration. The court ruled 5-4 Tuesday, with conservatives in the majority, that nothing in federal immigration law prevents states from going after immigrants who use phony identification. It reversed a ruling by the Kansas Supreme Court that the federal government has exclusive authority to determine whether an immigrant may work in the United States.
LEAVENWORTH CHILD DEATH-SENTENCE
Leavenworth woman sentenced for death of infant son
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A 32-year-old Leavenworth woman was sentenced to three years in prison for the death of her infant son. Catherine Smith was sentenced Friday for involuntary manslaughter and other charges in the November 2018 death of her son at their home. The boy was found unresponsive and died after unsuccessful attempts to resuscitate him. The Leavenworth Times reports a coroner said the child probably died of hyperthermia, an abnormally high temperature. Law enforcement officer said the boy was found in an upstairs room where the temperature was close to 100 degrees. His temperature at the hospital was 105 degrees
RESTRICTING TRANSMISSION LINES
Legislature considers bill to restrict transmission lines
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Legislature is considering a proposal that would require utilities to undergo a rigorous permitting process before they install transmission lines in urban areas, including allowing communities to comment on the plans. In 2018, Evergy replaced older, wooden poles with metal poles that were taller and wider in some Wichita neighborhoods. The project occurred with little public notice in predominantly low-income and black communities, and prompted a wealth of complaints. The bill requires utilities to undergo a permitting process for transmission lines in urban areas that includes a public hearing. The House approved the legislation last week and it now goes to the Senate.
TOPEKA HOMICIDE
18-year-old arrested in deadly Topeka shooting, police say
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have arrested an 18-year-old in a deadly Topeka shooting. Topeka police said in a news release that Dmario Valdivia was taken into custody around 2 p.m. Monday and later booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery in the death of 19-year-old Ja’Sean Alston. No formal charges have been filed, and it wasn't immediately clear if Valdivia had an attorney. Police say Alston was found suffering from life-threatening injuries in a car around 1:30 a.m. Friday. He then was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police haven't release a motive for the shooting.
KANSAS CITY SHOOTING
Victim killed in Missouri entertainment district was 17
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say the victim killed in a shooting that also wounded four people in a popular Kansas City entertainment district was just 17 years old. Police identified the teen Monday as Devin Harris, and said three men injured in the Westport shooting are in stable condition. Two of them had been in critical condition. A women also sustained non-life threatening injuries around 1:30 a.m. Saturday after shots were fired by occupants of a sport utility vehicle. Twenty-five-year-old Devon Carteris jailed on $150,000 bond on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action in the shooting.
KANSAS DOUBLE HOMICIDE
2 killed in Kansas City, Kansas, shooting, police say
Authorities are investigating after two people were killed in a Kansas City, Kansas, shooting. Police said in a news release that officers responded to the scene around 10 p.m. Monday and found the victims dead in a parking lot. Police didn't immediately release the names of the victims or any suspect information.