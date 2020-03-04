Ky. holds statewide tornado drill

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Tornado sirens will sound throughout the Commonwealth of Kentucky on Wednesday, March 4 around 9:07 a.m.
Marshall and Graves County Emergency Management officials said this is part of the National Weather Service’s Severe Weather Season Campaign.
Marshall County officials said they will test the County Wide Sirens and CodeRed System.
They advise everyone to practice their tornado drills while the sirens sound.
Graves County officials said they have contacted both school systems to make them aware.
The drill comes one year after a tornado swept through western Kentucky just one year earlier.
