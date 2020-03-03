Dry weather expected for the next several days

A nice calm night expected tonight. Lows will dip into the upper 30s to lower 40s across most of the Heartland. Clouds will be on the increase through the day on Wednesday. Enjoy the sunshine if you see it early, because most cloudy to overcast skies expected by the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will still be mild under the clouds in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Dry weather expected through the weekend, with rain chances returning Sunday night into Monday.