Driver taken to hospital after fiery 2-vehicle crash on I-55

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A fiery two vehicle crash happened around 6 a.m. on March 4.
The crash happened on northbound Interstate 55 around the 110 mile marker.
According to officials at the scene, vehicle one hit vehicle two from behind.
Vehicle two ignited starting in the back. The vehicle is a total loss.
One driver was taken from the scene via ambulance and the other driver received minor injuries.
Fruitland Fire Department responded to the crash.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.