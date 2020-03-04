Clouds Moving In

A calm start to Wednesday morning with temps in the 30s to 40s. Partly sunny skies and calm winds will only stick around for a portion of the day. Clouds will increase by the afternoon. However, it will feel nice again with high temps in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Tonight, clouds stick around with the small chance of light rain in our southern counties. Clouds will decrease as we head through the day on Thursday. Friday will be sunny with slightly cooler, but average, temperatures in the low 50s. We will continue the dry trend into the weekend. Rain comes back on Monday of next week.
-Lisa
