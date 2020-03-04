Carbondale police: 10 shootings in the first two months of 2020

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police in Carbondale are investigating a higher number shootings in the first two months of 2020, compared to the first two months of 2019.
Community activists like Ginger Rye stood at her home on East Willow Street and spoke out about the violence in her neighborhood.
“I’m just sick and tired of the senseless shootings about nothing,” she said.
Right near the Eurma Hayes Center on the northeast side of Carbondale, she said she has witnessed crime firsthand.
“The last couple of years, it seems things have been going absolutely crazy,” Rye said.
According to the Carbondale Police Department, police have investigated 10 shootings since the start of 2020. Compared to zero shooting investigations in the first two months of 2019.
Carbondale Police Deputy Chief Stan Reno said, “It’s very concerning anytime we see a spike in gun related offenses because of the propensity for violence and injuries.”
“Concerning," but is it unusual? Deputy Chief said no.
“Overall the numbers are in line with what we seen last year,” he said.
Bob Bahr is the chairman of the Jackson County Crime Stoppers. He also believes the perception of a violent to start to 2020 could be misleading.
“We’ve been doing this for a long time and averages over time...At the end of the year they seem to fall in line with prior years,” Bahr said.
Rye, who is also the president for Women for Change, is asking people to do their part to help prevent violent crimes.
“If you see something suspicious, if you see something that does not look right, call it in and have it investigated," Rye said. "Because it’s going to take all of us to come together to make this a better community.”
Her organization started a petition that is asking for cameras, a police presence, a sub-station, and more. In addition, Rye believes there needs to be more after school programs and job training for the people of Carbondale.
Reno said they are re-establishing some neighborhood watch groups, and continuing their Citizens Police Academy. CPD also encourage people with information about any incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS (2677).
