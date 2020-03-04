Bank raising money in March for Veterans Honor Flight

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Banterra Bank is raising money for the Veterans Honor Flight.
They will be promoting and selling patriotic die-cuts in nearly 40 branches throughout Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Missouri. You can buy a die-cut in honor of a veteran for $1, with all proceeds going to Veterans Honor Flights in southern Illinois and southern Indiana.
Bank team members can wear jeans on Fridays when making a donation.
The bank raised more than $3,000 in 2019′s fundraiser.
The Honor Flight Network is a non-profit organization created to honor veterans for their sacrifices with a free one-day trip to Washington, D.C. to visit memorials.
Veterans Honor Flight covers airfare, bus fare, entry fees, food and supplies.
In 2018, nearly 22,200 veterans flew on an Honor Flight. Currently, there are 130 Honor Flight Hubs in 45 states.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.