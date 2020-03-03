Wound Center Excellence Award given out in Pinckneyville, Ill.

PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Wound Care Clinic has received RestorixHealth’s Center of Excellence award.
The announcement was made by Pinckneyville Community Hospital in Illinois on February 27.
This is RestorixHealth’s highest achievement.
Hospital spokespeople said the award sets apart centers that have met or exceeded clinical, operational and financial benchmarks in different categories.
Those categories are healing outcomes, assessment and care processes, debridement, vascular assessment and patient safety along with a patient satisfaction rate of 96 percent or higher.
RestorixHealth’s spokesperson said the Wound Care Clinic has an aggressive and comprehensive approach to coordinating traditional and advances therapies that are proven to reduce healing time and improve healing rates.
They go on to say the center is staffed with a multidisciplinary team of providers and nurses with advanced training in wound care and hyperbaric medicine.
