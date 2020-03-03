Woman killed, man injured in rollover crash in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One person is dead and another is injured after being ejected from a vehicle in a crash in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
According to Cape Girardeau police officials, on Feb. 29 around 12:52 a.m. a car was heading south in the passing lane of US 61 near the entrance to Cape County Park South.
The vehicle traveled off the roadway and onto the shoulder.
Police said the vehicle rotated in the median and rolled several times.
A man and woman were inside. They were both ejected from the vehicle.
The woman, 42-year-old Mandy L. Clark, died at the scene as a result of trauma suffered during the crash.
Police said the man was taken to an area hospital for his injuries.
Clark’s family has been notified.
The incident is still under investigation by the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.