Very nice afternoon for the Heartland

Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland. After a rough night across the area, we are enjoying calm sunshine with very mild temperatures. Highs this afternoon will reach the 60s across the Heartland.
Tonight we will see a few clouds from time to time but otherwise it will be a pleasant evening. Temperatures will fall through the 50s during the evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the upper 30s north to lower 40s south.
Wednesday we will see mostly cloudy skies across our southern counties with partly cloudy conditions across our northern counties. It will be mild again with highs in the lower 60s.