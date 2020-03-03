Teen injured after falling off side of cliff at quarry in Old Appleton, Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A teen was injured after falling off the side of a cliff at the quarry in Old Appleton.
According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call from Perry County around 4:54 p.m. on Monday, March 2 telling them they had received a 911 call from someone who had fallen off the side at the quarry.
Crews were able to see the individual who had fallen and a water rescue was performed. The teen sustained minor injuries.
The sheriff’s office said trespassing charges will be sought.
North County Fire Department, Cape City Fire Department, Jackson Fire, Air Evac, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, Biehle Community Fire District and the Perry County Ambulance responded.
The sheriff’s office reminded everyone that the quarry is private property and posted as such.
