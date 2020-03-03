Salukis Domask earns top MVC Honors

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -SIU Freshman Marcus Domask has been honored with a couple of top Missouri Valley Conference basketball honors.
Domask has been named MVC Newcomer of the year, Freshman of the year and 2nd team all league.
This marks the 8th time in Valley history that one player swept both awards.
Other top individual awards went to Nothern Iowa’s AJ Green named MVC PLayer of the Year, Northern Iowa’s Isaiah Brown named Defensive MVP and Loyola’s Marquise Kennedy named Sixth-Man of the year.
The First team All-Missouri Valley Conference squad consisted of: Javon Freeman-Liberty from Valparaiso, AJ Green from Northern Iowa, Tyreke Key from Indiana State, Cameron Krutwig from Loyola and Austin Phyfe from Northern Iowa.
