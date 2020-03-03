Police investigating after man grazed by bullet in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a man was grazed by a bullet on Tuesday evening, March 3.
According to Police Chief Wes Blair, three to six shots were possibly fired in the 900 block of College Street just before 5 p.m.
One man was grazed and had minor injuries. He refused medical treatment.
He said they do not have any suspects at this time.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
