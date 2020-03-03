Paducah man accused of fleeing from police to avoid arrest

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah man tried to avoid arrest on Sunday afternoon, March 1 by running from police, but was caught inside a fenced-off construction area closed to the public.
Jeffrey C. Crass, 37, was arrested on charges with second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), first-degree possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal trespass; along with warrants charging him with three counts of contempt of court.
According to police, they went to a hotel in the 5000 block of Hinckleville Road around 1 p.m. on Sunday to arrest Crass on the warrants.
An officer said he saw Crass walking outside the hotel. He said when he called to him, Crass ran away. He ran around the hotel and into a fenced-off construction area where he was caught.
Police said Crass had a syringe filled with a liquid that he said was methamphetamine.
A search of his hotel room produced two additional syringes containing a small amount of clear liquid.
Crass was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
