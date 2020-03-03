Missouri holds statewide tornado drill

MISSOURI (KFVS) - One day after severe weather blew through the Midwest, Missouri will hold a statewide tornado drill.
The drill will be on Tuesday, March 3 at 10 a.m.
During the drill the National Weather Service radios and most sirens will sound.
At this time, state officials advise you to known where to take shelter.
The State of Missouri’s YouTube Channel provided the following safety tips.
Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management officials said March 3 is also statewide severe weather awareness day.
