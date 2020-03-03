Massac Co., Ill. deputies investigate 2 separate burglaries

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two separate burglaries were under investigation in Massac County, Illinois.
According to sheriff’s office officials they began investigating the incidents on Feb. 29.
They received a report of a burglary on Mt. Pleasant Road.
Officials said it was reported that items were taken from farm property.
Those items included generators, pressure washers, a welder, hand tools and a Cub Cadet mower.
A Chevrolet truck was also reported missing.
Sheriff’s office officials said on March 1 the person who reported the burglary went back to the property and found three men in the stolen Chevrolet truck.
The man attempted to leave in the truck but got the vehicle stuck on the property. They fled on foot.
Deputies said they searched the area but could not find the three men. They were able to recover evidence they is being used to determine who the men are.
A burglary report was also made on Feb. 24 on Deer Run Rd. near US HWY 45.
Deputies said they were called to the home when a door was found open at the residence but the owners were not home.
Two flat screen televisions, a computer monitor, a TV wall mount and assorted state park coins were reported stolen from the home.
If you have any information about these burglaries, please contact the Massac County Sheriff’s Office at (618)524-2912 or leave a tip on our TIPS page.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.