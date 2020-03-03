Man sentenced to 25 years on robbery, drug, gun charges

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Collinsville, Illinois man was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Travis W. Davis, 41, was sentenced on one felony count of conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to distribute, one felony count of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and crime of violence, one felony count of interference with commerce by robbery and one felony count of felon in possession of a firearm - armed career criminal.
According to court records, in November 2018, Davis agreed with two other people to rob a marijuana dealer in Ripley County. He took a short-barreled shotgun to meet the dealer and take marijuana and some guns kept in the dealer’s home.
Davis fired the shotgun at the door of the dealer’s home to get inside. Court records state he injured of his associates with the shotgun pellets.
Davis and his companions took marijuana and guns from the dealer, got their wounded associate and drove back to Illinois.
The Illinois State Police went to Davis’ home and arrested him and his associates.
Some of the guns stolen from the marijuana dealer were found in Davis’ home, along with the short-barreled shotgun.
Davis has prior felony convictions for possession of pseudoephedrine with intent to manufacture methamphetamine, attempted manufacture of a controlled substance and manufacture of a controlled substance. He is prohibited from possessing firearms.
This case was investigated by the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Illinois State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant United States Attorney Keith D. Sorrell handled the prosecution for the government.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.