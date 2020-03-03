How to complete the 2020 Census

(KFVS) - The United States Census released several ways for people to complete the questionnaire.
Census responses begin Marsh 12 through July 31, 2020.
You may respond by your self during this time period. You may also provide an in person response, or non response follow up beginning May 1, 2020.
Responding to the Census can be done online, by phone and through the mail after the 4th mailing.
The online portal supports 12 languages in addition to English.
U.S. Census Bureau officials provide translated web pages and guides in 59 non-English languages including American Sign Language as well as in braille and large print.
The Census can also be completed by phone.
A respondent may use the appropriate phone number based on the language they prefer listed below.
- English: 1-844-330-2020
- Spanish: 1-844-468-2020
- Chinese: 1-844-391-2020
- (Mandarin) or (Cantonese) 1-844-398-2020
- Vietnamese: 1-844-461-2020.
- Korean: 1-844-392-2020
- Russian: 1-844-417-2020
- Arabic: 1-844-416-2020
- Tagalog: 1-844-478-2020
- Polish: 1-844-479-2020
- French: 1-844-494-2020
- Haitian Creole: 1-844-477-2020
- Portuguese: 1-844-474-2020
- Japanese: 1-844-460-2020
