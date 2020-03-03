First Alert: Storms moving out, calmer weather ahead

(KFVS) - A cold front will continue to push rain and storms out of the Heartland.
Lisa Michaels says this will drop temperatures and allow fog and mist to stay around.
Clouds will clear heading into the morning allowing a nice afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 60s.
A mostly sunny and mostly dry trend will stay through most of this week into the weekend.
There will be a small chance of rain to watch in southern areas of the Heartland Thursday.
Our next big system looks to bring rain across our area again next Monday.
Temperatures will be above average most days in the 50s to 60s through next week.
