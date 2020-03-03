Classes at Three Rivers College locations canceled through March 6

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Three Rivers College announced that classes at all of their locations are canceled.
The cancellation lasts through Friday, March 6.
This does not affect Nursing and Allied Health classes at Poplar Bluff and Sikeston. Those classes will meet this week.
Three Rivers College said Spring break will be March 9 through 13 as scheduled.
Students are urged to contact instructors with questions about classes.
College offices will be open during normal office hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Limited services will be available.
