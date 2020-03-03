Cape Girardeau Fire Dept. scales buildings for training

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters scaled the buildings around Saint Francis Healthcare System on Tuesday, March 3.
“This is a high angle and rope rescue class," said Dalton Hunsaker, public safety officer with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety. “It’s teaching us something as simple as tying basic firefighter knots all the way to more non-typical things such as repelling and descending; things like that.”
Cape Girardeau Fire Department Battalion Chief Brad Dillow said in 2019 the cities of Jackson, Cape Girardeau and Sikeston applied for a federal grant for training.
“...part of that grant is to host all the disciplines of technical rescues,” he said.
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department has been doing a lot of training exercises recently.
In February, they took part in training to bring victims back to life after cardiac arrest.
