Cape Girardeau city council approves funding to pay for January cyber attack

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City Council approved up to a half-a-million dollars from the city’s emergency fund to pay for expenses related to the January cyber attack on city services.
“You hate to dig into emergency funds, but that is what they are for,” Mayor Bob Fox said.
The January cyber attack forced the city to abandon all computerized services such as email, bill pay and social media.
City Manager Scott Meyer said about 80 percent of the city services are restored.
The council’s vote on Monday night, March 2 set aside money to help pay for the insurance deductible and any upgrades to city services that may be vulnerable to cyber attack. Each expense must be approved by the full council.
Money taken from the fund must be paid back within 10 years at a minimum payment of 10 percent per year.
Councilman Nate Thomas said the money is needed to “make ourselves less vulnerable to cyber attacks.”
The vote was unanimous with all council members voting in favor.
