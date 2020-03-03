3 dead, airplane becomes engulfed in flames on Ill. interstate

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Three people are confirmed dead after a plane crash in Logan County, Illinois on March 3 around 8:49 a.m.
According to Illinois State Police, the crash happened on Interstate 55 in the southbound lanes at milepost 126.
Three people were inside the plane and were confirmed dead by the Logan County Coroner.
State police said they are waiting to identify the victims pending next-of-kin notification.
The plane became fully engulfed upon impact in the middle of the interstate.
Several agencies have been on the scene to assist.
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been notified and is responding, according to Illinois State Police.
Traffic on southbound I-55 is being diverted at milepost 126 into Lincoln, Illinois by the Illinois Department of Transportation.
The road is closed. The closure is expected to last for an extended period of time, possibly four to five hours.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.