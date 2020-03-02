Tennessee, Arkansas could play big role in competitive Super Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With Super Tuesday two days away, the race for the Democratic nomination seems more competitive than ever.
Dr. Jill Biden was already scheduled to appear in Memphis on Sunday to help get out the vote, but her visit took on new meaning after her husband's big win in South Carolina re-energized his campaign.
"For all of those of you who've been knocked down, counted out, left behind, this is your campaign," Joe Biden said in his victory speech.
Biden's victory sets him up for a Super Tuesday showdown with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and billionaire and former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg.
"Right now, at least among the top tier candidates, it's anybody's game," said WMC political analyst Michael Nelson.
Nelson says Sanders is still strong in states like California, while Biden's victory in South Carolina may impact states like Tennessee and Arkansas.
"Biden's strong showing in South Carolina means there's maybe less reason to vote for Bloomberg if you're a moderate Democrat who's looking for an alternative to Bernie Sanders," said Nelson.
Moderate candidates like Amy Klobuchar may also play a big role Tuesday, potentially keeping Biden or Bloomberg short of victories -- or keeping them from crossing a threshold to earn delegates.
Klobucher, who finished in sixth place in South Carolina, told WMC she plans to compete on Super Tuesday and has no plans to drop out.
"We want to let the people vote. Only three percent of the people have voted," said Klobuchar. "Tennessee hasn't voted. Arkansas hasn't voted. That's what Super Tuesday is about."
Nelson says it will be hard for some candidates to continue after Super Tuesday.
“Certainly, after Tuesday the race is going to narrow,” Nelson said.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.