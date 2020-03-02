SIU system president signs diversity pledge

“It’s not just enough to talk about promoting diversity and inclusion. You have to put words into action. As I begin my tenure at the SIU System, I want our campus communities to know this is a long-held commitment that I will continue as system president,” Dr. Dan Mahony said. “One of the things that drew me here was not just the priority each campus places on diversity, but the acceptance that these are not static issues and we need to continue working every day to advance understanding and inclusivity. I’m excited to become a part of that effort.”