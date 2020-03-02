SIU system president signs diversity pledge

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The new Southern Illinois University system president began his leadership on Monday morning by signing the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion Pledge.
“It’s not just enough to talk about promoting diversity and inclusion. You have to put words into action. As I begin my tenure at the SIU System, I want our campus communities to know this is a long-held commitment that I will continue as system president,” Dr. Dan Mahony said. “One of the things that drew me here was not just the priority each campus places on diversity, but the acceptance that these are not static issues and we need to continue working every day to advance understanding and inclusivity. I’m excited to become a part of that effort.”
In June 2017, more than 150 CEOs from some of the world’s largest companies joined together to sign the pledge. In doing so, they promised to develop workplaces where all viewpoints and backgrounds were both welcomed and respected.
Mahony said he was pleased to join other state university leaders in signing the pledge, including Northern Illinois University President Lisa C. Freeman, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Chancellor Robert J. Jones and DePaul University President A. Gabriel Esteban.
