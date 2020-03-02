Strong to severe storms possible this evening. Damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes are all possible. The threat for severe weather will start around 4 or 5pm and run through about Midnight. The southern half of the Heartland has the greatest risk to see severe storms, but scattered thunderstorms are possible everywhere in the Heartland tonight. The rain and thunderstorms will push out of the area overnight, and we are expecting a dry Tuesday. Nice temperatures will hand around too with highs back in the 60s for many areas.