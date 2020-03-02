Police urge storing emergency contacts in your glove compartment

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It's state law to have your drivers license with you while you are driving.
However, police urge you to carry more contact information with you, especially if you ever are involved in a wreck.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department said you can help yourself by keeping emergency contacts and other personal information in your glove box that will help speed up the process in a bad wreck.
That information also helps with paramedics and hospitals as well.
"They need to know who you are because if you're local, or if you're not local, sometimes the hospitals will have you in their system," Cape Girardeau Police Officer William Sammut said. "But, if they can't properly identify you, they can't pull up your medical history. So they may not know that you're diabetic or you have a heart issue or you may have had a stroke in the past. That information is extremely helpful for them and could be lifesaving depending on the kind of injuries you have."
Sammut recommends writing down your personal information, including date of birth and address, along with a couple of emergency contact numbers, and place them in a water-proof zip-lock bag in your glove compartment.
