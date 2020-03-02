One family-owned business in Jackson, Mo. still cleaning up from January storms

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - As severe weather threatens parts of the Heartland, one family-owned business in Jackson hopes the rain will let up.
The building suffered major roof damage from storms back in January, and workers are still not back inside.
Brian Hill is the manager of LBB Sales and Services in Jackson.
“We’ve been dancing around the weather there for a while,” he said.
Back in January, severe storms tore through Hill’s workplace and several other businesses on this same street.
“We had to get the new roof put on the building, and we had a pretty good leak,” Hill said.
But, the work’s not done yet, so Hill and his employees are still working in this building a half mile away.
“We’re renting a space in the basement of another business, and it’s just when you need something. If I need to go look at the inventory, I now have to drive.” he said.
He said this is not the first time they’ve dealt with an issue like this.
“We were up in the middle of Jackson and the tornado when it came through actually hit that building,” he said.
Hill said now he understands how some of his customers feel when they can’t work because of the weather.
“I feel like I do know now how farmers feel when it rains non stop whenever you wanna get stuff done,” Hill said.
Hill said they are hoping to be back at their original location later in March.
