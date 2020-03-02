Monday Morning Storms

A cold front is slowly starting to push into our northeastern counties, which will keep temps in the low to mid 50s near Farmington to Mt. Vernon today. Central and southern counties, Cape Girardeau to Union City, will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Even though it will be warm, clouds will be around during the day. This afternoon into the evening scattered storms will pop-up again, mainly in our central and southern counties. There is another chance of strong to severe storms during this time for the Bootheel, western Kentucky and Tennessee. Strong winds, and hail looks to be the primary threats with a small chance of even an isolated tornado.