Mo. attorney general, governor kick off Consumer Protection Week

“We appreciate the efforts of Attorney General Eric Schmitt and the Consumer Protection Section to move Missouri toward a more fair, open, and honest marketplace,” Governor Mike Parson said. “Consumer fraud is a serious issue, and we are committed to putting an end to scammers and protecting our citizens’ privacy. I am happy to officially designate March 1 through March 7 as Consumer Protection Week in the State of Missouri to recognize the great work of the Attorney General’s Office and bring awareness to the threat of scams and fraud in the marketplace.”