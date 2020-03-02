Mo. attorney general, governor kick off Consumer Protection Week

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Governor Mike Parson announced the start of Consumer Protection Week in Missouri.
It’s a week dedicated to raising awareness about scams and fraud facing consumers and bringing attention to efforts to prevent, investigate and prosecute scams and fraud.
National Consumer Protection Week, which is put on by the Federal Trade Commission, occurs nationwide from March 1-7. Thanks to a gubernatorial proclamation from Gov. Parson, it is also now designated as Missouri Consumer Protection Week.
“We appreciate the efforts of Attorney General Eric Schmitt and the Consumer Protection Section to move Missouri toward a more fair, open, and honest marketplace,” Governor Mike Parson said. “Consumer fraud is a serious issue, and we are committed to putting an end to scammers and protecting our citizens’ privacy. I am happy to officially designate March 1 through March 7 as Consumer Protection Week in the State of Missouri to recognize the great work of the Attorney General’s Office and bring awareness to the threat of scams and fraud in the marketplace.”
For Consumer Protection Week, the Attorney General’s Office will put out a variety of social media videos and graphics cautioning consumers on a multitude of scams and acknowledge the work done by the office. Additionally, the office will host several senior safety events which will be announced later in the week.
Any consumers who wish to report scams or fraud can file a complaint online by clicking here, or by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-392-8222.
